Police investigate man's death in Saint-Simon, N.B., as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a man in New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula, according to the N.B. RCMP’s Major Crime Unit.

Police were called to a home in Saint-Simon, N.B., for a well-being check around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Cpl. Dan Sharpe who spoke to CTV News Friday.

When officers arrived, Sharpe said they found a man dead outside the home.

That same morning, he says a 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation after running from police.

The age of the deceased man is not being released.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.