HALIFAX -- The death of a man in Waasis, N.B. is being investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, shortly after 2:15 a.m., Oromocto RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion at a residence on Route 655. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a 29-year-old man

Police say an autopsy was conducted; however, the name of the victim and the cause of death are not yet being released as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say they believe the incident is an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.