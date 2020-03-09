INDIAN BROOK, N.S. -- A young Nova Scotia hockey player who claims some of her hair was cut after a game and now police are investigating what she calls an off-ice assault.

Rhonda Knight has been growing out her hair for four years, and it stretches down her back.

But now, there's a missing piece.

"I looked at my hands and I was like, 'my hair's falling out' to my mom, because there was a bunch of hair on it," said the 17-year-old Knight, who is the co-captain of the East High School Tigers. "She was like, 'Oh, it's fine,' so I just brushed it on my pants, and then, I did it again, and there was a big chunk of hair on my hand."

Knight noticed her hair had been sheared after a hockey game she played in last week in Antigonish.

She says she was walking from the dressing room to the team bench and she thinks a member of the opposite team snuck up behind her.

"For our culture, having long hair connects you to the Earth, and it just gives you strength," Knight said.

Rhonda's mom Tracy posted a picture on Facebook and got hundreds of responses

She says she's disappointed with how both schools handled the situation.

"She should have been safe after the game," said Tracy Knight."She should have been safe right until she got on the bus with the whole team."

Tracy believes this cut was done with scissors, not a skate blade.

"I have the whole game recorded," said Tracy Knight. "Not once do you see Rhonda lying on the ice. Not once do you see anyone skating over her hair. Not once do you see anyone picking up hair off the ice."

Tracy and Rhonda did make an official statement to the RCMP.

The RCMP says there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

As for Rhonda, she says she wants closure.

"I do want to charge whoever did this to me, because it is assault," Rhonda Knight said. You shouldn't just be allowed to assault someone and get away with it."

Both school boards involved tell CTV News they are aware of the incident and have done their own internal investigations, but claim that for privacy reasons can't tell us the results.