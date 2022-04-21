Police investigate report of man forcing woman into vehicle in Dartmouth parking lot

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a report of a man forcing a woman into a vehicle in Dartmouth.

Police learned of the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they received a report of a man appearing to grab a woman and force her into a vehicle in a parking lot near 230 Brownlow Avenue.

Police say the vehicle then left the area.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, with a slim build. He has red hair, a beard and was wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

The woman is described as white, in her 20s, with long brown hair in a ponytail. At the time of the incident, police say she was wearing dark pants or leggings.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a black older model Volkswagon Jetta or Passat with steel rims.

Anyone with information about the man, woman, or the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).