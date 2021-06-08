HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating two incidents of "suspicious circumstances" that happened in Dartmouth last week.

On Friday, police say they received two reports in two different neighbourhoods that involved a vehicle with a similar description.

On June 2 at 1 p.m., police say a white Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows was seen on Barry Allen Drive where it appeared that the driver was looking at children playing in the area.

When a woman moved toward the vehicle, it quickly left the area, according to police.

The next day, on June 3 around 8:30 p.m., police say a vehicle followed a 12-year-old child who was riding a bike in the area of Everette and Franklyn streets.

The vehicle was seen turning onto Pleasant Street and was described as a newer model white four-door car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with tinted windows. The vehicle was being driven by a man described as being white and heavyset, says the police report.

Investigators say are looking to speak with the man in the vehicle or anyone who may have information in relation to these incidents.

Anyone with information can call police or Crime Stoppers.