Police investigate robbery at a Halifax Subway

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police is investigating an early morning armed robbery that occurred at a Subway.

On Friday around 1 a.m., police say they responded to 5669 Spring Garden Rd., where the suspect entered, indicating he had a weapon and demanded money.

According to police, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot travelling eastbound.

Police say the suspect has not been located and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.