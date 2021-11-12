Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth pizza shop

HALIFAX -

Police are investigating after a pizza shop in Dartmouth, N.S. was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Shawarman Pizza located at 342 Windmill Rd.

According to police, a man entered the store, threatened the employee with a firearm and demanded cash. Police say the suspect took a quantity of cash and fled on foot on Trinity Avenue. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his twenties, approximately five-foot-eight-inches tall. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage face mask and black pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.