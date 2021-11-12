Police investigate robbery at Dartmouth pizza shop

Halifax Regional Police say at 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Shawarman Pizza located at 342 Windmill Rd. (Photo via Google Maps) Halifax Regional Police say at 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Shawarman Pizza located at 342 Windmill Rd. (Photo via Google Maps)

