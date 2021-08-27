HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have two suspects in custody as they continue to investigate a robbery at a Dartmouth restaurant Friday morning.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of a robbery at Hugo's Bar & Grill at 451 Windmill Road.

According to police, two men entered the restaurant, demanded money and produced a weapon. There were no injuries reported.

Less than an hour later, officers say two men were arrested in the Albro Lake Road area.

Police remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.