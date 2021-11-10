Police investigate sexual assault in Dartmouth on Sept. 30

HALIFAX -

Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened in September in Dartmouth, N.S.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, police say they received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred on Sept. 30 around 7:30 p.m. on a walking path between Waynewood Drive and Brompton Road.

According to police, a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her. The woman got away from the man and fled the area.

The man is described as approximately five-foot-seven inches tall, and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, says the police report.

"Out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing, we are not releasing any further details regarding the incident," continued police.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.