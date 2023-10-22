Police investigate shooting in Halifax that left 2 injured

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged shooting on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Sunday morning.

In a Sunday news release, police say they received a report of gun shots being heard around the 2000 block of Gottingen Street at around 12:26 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found a man who has been shot. Another person was already brought to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

Both victims have what police believe to be non-life threatening-injuries.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have fled in a black GMC SUV. They do not believe this to be a random incident.

Police say they remain in the area as the investigation is still in the early stages and details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

