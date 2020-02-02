Police investigate stabbing at strip mall in Saint John, New Brunswick
Published Sunday, February 2, 2020 11:01AM AST
The Saint John Police Force was told there was a fight going on. Once inside the mall, police found a 30-year old man suffering from a stab wound.
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick are investigating a stabbing at a shopping mall in Saint John.
Officers were dispatched to the Westmorland Place strip mall just after midnight Saturday night.
The Saint John Police Force was told there was a fight going on.
Once inside the mall, police found a 30-year old man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.
Police were still looking for a suspect by Sunday morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2020.