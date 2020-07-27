HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say at 12:02 p.m. Monday, they responded to a report of an injured male in the 2100-block of Barrington Street.

Officers located a 34-year-old man with injuries ‘consistent with a stabbing’. The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and there is no suspect description at this time.