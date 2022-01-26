Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotel

The Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a unresponsive person in a room at the Hampton Inn and Suites, at 1960 Brunswick Street.

“Officers located a woman who was deceased inside the room,” reads a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.