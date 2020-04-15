Police investigate sudden death in Fredericton’s Wilmot Park
CTV Atlantic Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:15AM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:24AM ADT
Police have not released any details but say they are investigating the incident as a sudden death.
HALIFAX -- Wilmot Park in Fredericton is closed to the public after police located a body inside the park.
Police crews have been on the scene since around 8 a.m. Wednesday and the park is completely taped off to access.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. More to come.
