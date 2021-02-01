Advertisement
Police investigate sudden death of Dartmouth woman
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 10:32AM AST Last Updated Monday, February 1, 2021 12:39PM AST
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in a Dartmouth residence on Sunday night.
Police say at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to a report of a sudden death in a residence on Rosedale Drive in Dartmouth.
A deceased woman was located at the residence. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
