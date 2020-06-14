HALIFAX -- Halifax police are investigating a suspicious overnight fire as several vehicles were set on fire outside a Dartmouth business.

Police say they responded to a report of vehicles on fire outside a business in the 200 block of Wyse Road approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Halifax Fire and Emergency attended and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Two burnt SUV's could be seen outside of Hayden Auto, located at 215 Wyse Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating the fire as suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.