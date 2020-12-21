Advertisement
Police investigate suspicious death in Grand Falls, N.B.
Published Monday, December 21, 2020 11:11PM AST
Officers responded to the scene on Tobique Road where they found a deceased person.
HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in Grand Falls, N.B., on Monday, but are offering few details.
Police say a person is under arrest, but no charges have been laid.
The Edmundston Police Force are offering support services as the investigation continues.