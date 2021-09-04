HALIFAX -- Mounties say they are investigating a couple of "suspicious incidents" in Cole Harbour, N.S. where a man allegedly followed two young girls in the Cole Harbour Road and Huntingdon Drive area.

Halifax District RCMP say on Friday afternoon, police received a complaint involving a young girl walking her dog down Cole Harbour Road when a red pickup truck began following her.

"The driver of the truck, a man, eventually got out of his truck and began following the girl on foot," says a news release issued Saturday.

According to police, the girl ran home to tell her parents, who contacted police.

Officers say they responded to the area but were unable to locate the man or the truck.

Later Friday evening, police say they received a second complaint involving a young girl walking her dog on Hungtingdon Drive when a red pickup truck began following her.

The driver did not get out of his truck this time, but continued to follow the girl as she ran home, say police.

"The truck pulled into a neighbour's driveway, turned around and drove away after the girl ran into her home," reads the release.

Again, police say they were unable to locate the truck.

The truck is described as an older model Ford pickup, red in colour. It has a long box and a loud muffler.

The driver is described as a man who appears to be in his 40s. He is tall and slim, with a long face and a partial beard.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incidents to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.