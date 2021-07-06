HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after more than 60 catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Lucasville, N.S. last week.

On June 30, Halifax District RCMP say they responded to a report of theft of catalytic converters from a property in Lucasville, where more than 60 had been removed from buses on the property.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Reports of stolen converters have jumped in recent months across Halifax Regional Municipality.

Part of the vehicle’s exhaust system, the catalytic converter helps to reduce emissions and reduce the noise the car produces.

Thieves are drawn to the devices because they are composed of rare earth metals such as platinum and palladium.