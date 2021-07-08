HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is investigating three break and enters in the Queensland and Hubbards area.

Police say the three incidents occurred at two homes on St. Margaret's Bay Road and a church on Shore Club Road between June 27 and Wednesday.

In two instances, nothing was taken, but police say one of the homeowners reported missing two laptops, cash, a battery charger, and an extension cord.

"The RCMP wants to remind residents to lock their doors and windows when not at home," the RCMP said in a news release.