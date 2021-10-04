HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax say they are investigating two sexual assaults that happened over the weekend.

The first occurred Saturday around 8:30 p.m. in Dartmouth at Albro Lake Beach, according to police.

A man allegedly approached a woman who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner.

The man is described as white, approximately five feet six inches tall, medium build with short dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jeans.

The second incident happened between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a woman was walking down the sidewalk on Robie Street, between South Street and University Avenue, when a man exited a residence and approached her.

He pulled her to an area on the side of the residence and sexually assaulted her, says the police report.

The suspect in that incident is described as white, 25 to 30 years old with crew cut brown hair and a full brown or black beard. He was wearing a red flannel jacket.

Investigators say they would like to speak with a man who potentially witnessed the incident and yelled at the suspect.

Police say they are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.