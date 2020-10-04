HALIFAX -- Halifax police are investigating two break-and-enter complaints that happened at businesses located side-by-side in Bedford, N.S.

Just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to two businesses after receiving reports of the break-and-enters.

Police say the Grill Way & Catering and Booza Emessa – both food industry businesses – were broken into by an unknown suspect(s) sometime overnight.

The stores are located at 817 and 819 Bedford Highway.

A staff member discovered the incident Saturday morning upon arrival.

According to police, a significant amount of food products and other items were taken.

Members of the Integrated General Investigation Section are trying to determine if the two incidents are related to any recent similar incidents, as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.