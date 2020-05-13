HALIFAX -- The RCMP is investigating two separate incidents of shots being fired in North Preston, N.S.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports of gun shots being heard on Cain Street.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., police received another report of gun shots being heard near Cain Street and Clarence Street.

Police did locate one home with minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information into the incidents is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.