Police investigate two similar HRM gas station robberies

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two recent robberies, one at the Irving Circle K Convenience Store on Inglis Street in Halifax on Monday night.

The other, at the Circle K on Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries.

Both cases involved two male suspects, based on eye witness reports.

“They demanded cigarettes and property from the locations, and then they fled on foot,” said police spokesperson, Cst. John MacLeod.

Cigarettes, food and money were stolen during the robberies.

According to Halifax Street navigator program coordinator, Lucas Goltz, even with recent examples of criminal activity, including some petty crimes, the HRM is still a safe place to live.

“Absolutely,” said Goltz, who added, those engaged in criminal activity, are not representative of the people he supports in large numbers on a daily basis.

“Those are the bad apples. A lot of people that I am dealing with a meeting and supporting in a regular basis, do not involved with that.”

Halifax regional police say they are actively investigating both recent gas station robberies.

“There are some similarities,” said Cst. Macleod.

However, currently, there is no evidence to suggest the two robberies are linked.

