ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police investigate vandalism in New Glasgow, N.S.

    The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic) The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic)

    Police say they have identified two people who allegedly spray painted buildings in New Glasgow, N.S., last week.

    According to a news release from the New Glasgow Regional Police, two people allegedly targeted buildings and structures with black paint graffiti slogans around 2 a.m. on Jan. 2.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News