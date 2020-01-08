A snowplow collided with a vehicle on Old Sambro Road in Halifax on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a municipal plow truck struck another vehicle headed the opposite direction.

"The plow driver was not injured but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," Halifax police said in a news release. "While police were on scene a third vehicle traveling on Old Sambro Road lost control ending up in the ditch to avoid the other two vehicles. The driver of the vehicle was not injured."

The roadway was closed to traffic for a short time to remove the vehicles.