Police investigating after 70 Fredericton properties' natural gas 'intentionally turned off'

The Fredericton Police Force is investigating after it says about 70 businesses and properties’ natural gas lines were tampered with.

Many of the properties are in the uptown area, along Bishop Drive and Prospect Street. Police believe it happened between 7 to 8 a.m. on Thursday.

“Police have been following up on some information that we have received thus far, info that we hope will lead to identifying the person responsible,” said Alycia Bartlett, public information officer for the force.

Natural gas provider Liberty Utilities confirmed to CTV Atlantic that they had received a number of reports from their customers Thursday, and when they responded, staff found metres had been “intentionally turned off, cutting off gas supply.”

“Liberty crews completed inspections on the tampered metres and restored service,” said Nadine Chiasson, program manager with Liberty. “Safety is a top priority for Liberty and our service and operations staff are trained to carry out procedures according to strict codes and standards developed by the gas industry and government. As a result, we have an excellent safety record.”

No one seems to be able to point to a motive – but experts in the energy industry say tampering with natural gas can be very dangerous unless you’re a professional.

Grimross Brewing noticed six hours into brewing three batches of beer that their boiler had stopped working.

“We were about to lose around 1,200 litres of beer in one shot,” said general manager Phil Noseworthy. “So, you know, with everything going on and trying to get back up and going through COVID, it’s been quite the ordeal. It’s like having another, kind of hiccup…so it was not great.”

Noseworthy says Liberty was able to get them back up and running in time to save the three batches of beer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.