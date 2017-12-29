Featured
Police investigating after antique truck stolen in Antigonish area
Police are investigating after this green truck was stolen from a home in Cloverville, N.S. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 2:05PM AST
Police in Antigonish, N.S., are investigating after an antique truck was stolen from a home in Cloverville.
Police say the green 1977 Ford ¾ ton F250 pick-up truck was stolen sometime between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.
The owner says the truck was recently refurbished and did not have a licence plate.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.