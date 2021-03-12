HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating after finding human remains in Dartmouth.

Around 10:30 a.m., police say they were contacted about what was believed to be human remains in a wooded area near Elliott Street in Dartmouth. Police were able to find the remains, and the Medical Examiner’s office confirmed they were human.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and they are not releasing any more information for now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.