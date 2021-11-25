Police investigating after firearms stolen from Dartmouth business

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a number of firearms were stolen from a Dartmouth business early Thursday morning.

Police responded to an alarm at Nova Tactical on Windmill Road shortly before 4 a.m.

According to a news release, suspects broke into the business, stole a number of firearms and fled prior to officers arriving on scene. It is unclear how many firearms were stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.