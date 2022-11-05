Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter in-progress in the 6200 block of North Street just before 1 a.m.

In a news release, police say the caller reported waking up to find an unknown male in the residence stealing items, before he left on-foot in an unknown direction.

Police and a K9 unit searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as having a dark complexion, about five-foot-ten inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a long black jacket, a hat and was carrying a black book bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.