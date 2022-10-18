Police investigating after man allegedly offers youth a drive in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a man allegedly offered a youth a drive in Dartmouth, N.S.

According to police, the youth was walking in the area of Belle Vista Drive and Spring Avenue when a vehicle stopped beside her around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man driving the vehicle spoke to her and offered her a drive.

The youth left the area and reported the incident to a trusted adult, who contacted police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a beard. The vehicle he was driving is described as a black SUV, possibly with an "A" in the plate number.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.