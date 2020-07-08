HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was assaulted with a weapon in Halifax Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police first responded to the Nantucket bus terminal in Dartmouth around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report about an injured man.

Police found the man and learned that he had been involved in an altercation in the area of Inglis Street in Halifax between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and midnight. The man had been assaulted with what police are calling an “edged weapon.”

Police say the man then took a Halifax Transit bus to Dartmouth, where people noticed his wound and called police.

The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the incident is not believed to be random, but a description of the suspect is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.