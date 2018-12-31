

THE CANADIAN PRESS





PARRSBORO, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fire Friday night that left a 55-year-old man dead.

At around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a camper trailer on fire on Two Island Road in Parrsboro.

They say the man was found dead inside the camper trailer, which he had been living in.

The Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.