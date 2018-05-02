

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Brule Street around 10:40 p.m.

Police say there was a disturbance and a man in his 20s was stabbed as a result.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is under investigation. There is no word on arrests or charges at this time.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the people involved are known to one another.