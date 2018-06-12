

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Halifax Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Lacewood Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe the incident happened at a different location, but details are limited at this time.

Investigators aren’t certain whether the victim and suspect are known to each other.