Featured
Police investigating after man stabbed in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:23AM ADT
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Halifax Monday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the 200 block of Lacewood Drive shortly after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police believe the incident happened at a different location, but details are limited at this time.
Investigators aren’t certain whether the victim and suspect are known to each other.