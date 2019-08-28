

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a young man was stabbed in the hand in Bedford.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the 200 block of Innovation Drive at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Patrol officers located the 18-year-old man with the help of a service dog.

Police say he was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Officers also located three teenaged boys believed to be involved in the incident. They aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and they aren’t certain at this time whether charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.