HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John are investigating after reports of shots being fired in the New Brunswick city Thursday morning.

In a news release, police say officers arrived at an apartment building in uptown Saint John just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The officers arrested several people at the scene and took them into custody.

Police have not released any other details about the suspects or the incident itself.

Police say no one was injured.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating.