Police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday afternoon.

Nine police vehicles converged on Sunnyvale Crescent at around 2 p.m.

Halifax RCMP are remaining tight-lipped about the situation, but the mother of an eye witness told CTV News that her son saw a man get out of a vehicle and fire shots at three different houses.

The witness’s mother said the man then got back into the vehicle and fled the area.

Police won’t confirm whether they’re investigating a shooting, but say there were no injuries and there is not a threat to public safety.