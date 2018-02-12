Featured
Police investigating after shots fired at homes in Lower Sackville
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 8:31PM AST
Police are investigating after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
Nine police vehicles converged on Sunnyvale Crescent at around 2 p.m.
Halifax RCMP are remaining tight-lipped about the situation, but the mother of an eye witness told CTV News that her son saw a man get out of a vehicle and fire shots at three different houses.
The witness’s mother said the man then got back into the vehicle and fled the area.
Police won’t confirm whether they’re investigating a shooting, but say there were no injuries and there is not a threat to public safety.