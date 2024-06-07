Police investigating after shots fired in Saint John building

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired inside a Saint John, N.B., building Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Charlotte Street West around 5:48 a.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Upon arriving on scene, officers say they contained the building and two people were taken into custody.

Members of the Saint John Police Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services were called to investigate.

“Two warrants were executed in connection with the investigation and a firearm along with additional evidence was seized,” reads the release.

A 20-year-old man was charged with possessing weapons dangerous to the public and probation violation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 04.

A 22-year-old woman was released without conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

