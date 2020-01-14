Police investigating after teenager shot in Dartmouth
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:45AM AST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:21PM AST
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to hospital.
Police responded to a weapons call on Courtney Road in Dartmouth just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a teenage boy has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot wound.
No details about the boy have been released.
Courtney Road is closed to traffic and there is a large police presence in the area.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.
