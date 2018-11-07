

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating an alleged altercation that left one person injured and two vehicles damaged in Membertou, N.S.

Police responded to complaints at Maliktuk Court and Wally Bernard Awti around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say four people were involved in the alleged altercation, which sent one woman to hospital with minor injuries to her arm.

Two vehicles were also damaged.

Police say the four individuals are known to one another and charges are pending.