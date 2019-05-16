Featured
Police investigating arson after fire at Dartmouth apartment building
Emergency crews respond to a fire at an apartment building in Dartmouth on May 16, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 9:10AM ADT
Police are investigating a case of arson after 12 people were forced to evacuate their apartment building in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the building in the 30 block of Lakefront Road around 3:45 a.m. after several callers reported seeing smoke.
Police say 12 tenants -- adults and children -- were evacuated from the building. A Halifax Transit bus was brought in to provide a temporary shelter for the tenants.
No one was injured.
The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.
Fire investigators have confirmed the fire was deliberately set and the arson investigation has been turned over to Halifax Regional Police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.