Police are investigating a case of arson after 12 people were forced to evacuate their apartment building in Dartmouth early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the building in the 30 block of Lakefront Road around 3:45 a.m. after several callers reported seeing smoke.

Police say 12 tenants -- adults and children -- were evacuated from the building. A Halifax Transit bus was brought in to provide a temporary shelter for the tenants.

No one was injured.

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

Fire investigators have confirmed the fire was deliberately set and the arson investigation has been turned over to Halifax Regional Police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.