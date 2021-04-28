HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a break, enter and theft at a convenience store in Head of Jeddore, N.S. Sunday night.

Halifax District RCMP says they were alerted to an alarm going off at the store, located on Highway 7, around 2 a.m. on April 26.

Officers say when they arrived they noticed the lock on the front door was damaged.

Video surveillance showed a man entering the store, leaving with a quantity of cigarettes. He drove away in a silver Dodge Caliber, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as thin, with short hair. He was wearing a green and beige jack, a black mask and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.