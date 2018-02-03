

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after one of their marked police cars was involved in a collision on a busy downtown street.

According to police, officers were responding to an emergency call in the north end of Halifax when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Barrington and Cornwallis Streets and the vehicle had its emergency lights and sirens on at the time.

Noone was injured in the crash, but both vehicles were towed due to extensive damage.

Police note that additional officers responded to the original emergency call.

The investigation is on-going and police say it is yet to be determined if offences are warranted.