HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday night in Dartmouth.

Police say at 8:45 p.m. on September 3, they received a call of a robbery at the Wilson’s Esso on the Go, located at 174 Ochterloney St, in Dartmouth.

Police say a man entered the store with a knife, and demanded the clerk give him cartons of cigarettes and the money from the cash register. He was last seen leaving on foot towards Prince Albert Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with a stocky build, tattoos around his eyes and on his hands. He was wearing a camo jacket, burgundy hoodie, khaki pants, and light gray sneakers.

The employee was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.