HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male on Dartmouth's Primrose St. as a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police say at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a male injured by a weapon in the 0-50 block of Primrose St. in Dartmouth.

Officers located an adult male with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the 25-year-old male passed away. His name has not been release at this time.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and say there is no suspect information at this time.

Traffic on Primrose St. was blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.