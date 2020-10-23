HALIFAX -- Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old male on Dartmouth's Primrose St. as a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police say at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a male injured by a weapon in the 0-50 block of Primrose St. in Dartmouth. Officers located an adult male with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the 25-year-old male passed away.

The victims girlfriend and a family member have confirmed his identity as 25-year-old Zach Grosse. Witnesses say he was stabbed.

“He was out to help everybody else. He’d give you the shirt off his back... and now he’s just gone,” Grosse's girlfriend told CTV News as she stood outside the crime scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and do not believe it was a random act. There is no suspect information at this time.

Primrose St. continues to be closed to traffic as police investigate. It is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.