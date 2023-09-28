Atlantic

    • Police investigating Dartmouth, N.S. stabbing that sends one to hospital

    Halifax Regional Police

    A 61-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at an apartment building in Dartmouth, N.S.

    Halifax Regional Police were called to a building on Primrose Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

    When officers arrived, they found the victim with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, and he was rushed to hospital.

    Investigators say they do not believe that this is a random incident.

    No suspect details have been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

