

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police at approximately 1:05 a.m., they responded to a call of a robbery at The Hearthstone Inn at 313 Prince Albert Rd., Dartmouth.

Staff say a white male entered Riley's Bar, located in the Hearthstone Inn, and demanded cash while holding a knife.

The male suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-twenties, wearing a dark jacket and a mask covering his face.

K9 units attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.